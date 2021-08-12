New Orleans' top three treatment centers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you know someone who is suffering from alcohol or substance addiction and looking for help, there are some treatment centers in New Orleans that provide their prime services. Each of them has a different method and approach in curing addiction.

Avenues Recovery Center

Avenues Recovery Center is located downtown, specifically at 5620 Read Boulevard, 5th Floor, The programs are adjusted to each patient's need and focused on giving treatment as a whole body, mind, and soul. The staff takes care of the clients in such a cozy and clean environment.

The programs aim to find the root of clients' addiction and rebuild clients' stability step by step, as well as provide an opportunity to recover from both the addiction and the diseases that follow.

The place opens all day in 24 hours. Call 504-470-0446 or email admissions@townsendla.com for further information about the programs and services provided.

BHG New Orleans Downtown Treatment Center

BHG:

This treatment center uses two approaches in treating addiction, mostly famous for opioids addiction. They use pharmacotherapy to medicate the biochemical aspect, as well as counseling for the psychosocial aspects.

With 68 locations in 15 states, BHG has helped and improved many people and communities' lives. They have one location in New Orleans, at 2235 Poydras Street, Suite B. The health center opens six days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. each Monday to Friday, and closes earlier at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For further information, email information.new-orleans-westbank@bhgrecovery.com or call 504-524-7205.

Odyssey House Louisiana

A comprehensive and client-focused service in a safe environment is what this treatment center offers. Some care systems such as detox, behavioral and medical healthcare, counseling, and others. In treating addiction, OHL utilizes a holistic approach to physical, mental, emotional, and social conditions.

A medical detox service for addiction and withdrawal clients aged 18 and more is available, as well as rehabilitation for poor people. Lies at 1125 North Tonti, New Orleans, this center opens all day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact 504-821-9211 for more information regarding the programs. Email is also available at info@ohlinc.org

