Visit these St. Louis Cemeteries in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - All cemeteries in the city has their own witching tales to be explored. Check these renowned St. Louis cemeteries in New Orleans, and don't forget to visit the sites with a group or tour for your own safety.

St. Louis 1

Located at 425 Basin Street and established in the late 1700s, this is the oldest cemetery in New Orleans. Many well-known people have been buried here, such as the champion of chess, Homer Plessy of the landmark case Plessy vs. Ferguson, the first African-American mayor, voodoo queen Marie Laveau, and many more.

In 2010, Actor Nicholas Cage purchased a lot here and ordered to build a pyramid-shaped tomb for his future final resting place. This cemetery was also the location of some movies, such as Cincinnati Kid in 1965 and Easy Rider four years later. St. Louis Cemetery opens Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., while on Sunday it closes earlier at 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis 2

This cemetery was opened in 1823 after yellow fever and cholera outbreaks. Lies at 300 N Claiborne Avenue, St. Louis 2 is distinguished from its Greek Revival-style tombs and ornate ironwork. This is the final resting place of Earl King and R&B legend Ernie K. Doe, which they both share a tomb. The cemetery opens Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as Sunday which closes earlier at 12 p.m.

St. Louis 3

This cemetery is located at 3421 Esplanade Avenue. It was built upon a former leper colony and opened in 1854. As you step into the entrance area, you will be greeted by carved stone angels. The cemetery was home to 10,000 burial sites and 3,000 wall vaults. E.J. Bellocq, a Storyville photographer is interred here. St. Louis 3 opens daily, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday until 12 p.m

