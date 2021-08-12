Top 3 Cake Shops in New Orleans

Pixabay/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The cake is always a superstar when it comes to celebration. You may want to have cakes for weddings and anniversaries, and the most common one is birthdays.

Here is a list of New Orleans' best cakes shops to complete your special occasions.

1. SWISS CONFECTIONERY

3700 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

The legendary cake shop in New Orleans, which has served you since 1921, will give you a classic, authentic standard of excellent cakes. This family-owned shop provides some delicious decorated cakes, sweets, and macaroons.

No worries if you want a custom wedding cake that suits you best based on your style and personality. The confectioners here will follow your request.

You may get a wedding cake tester from Thursday until Saturday, but remember to make an appointment first. The shop offers free delivery for wedding cake orders in New Orleans.

2. BITTERSWEET CONFECTIONS

725 Magazine Street, Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70130

This shabby-chic concept cake shop provides wedding cakes, cupcakes, handmade truffles that you can enjoy with a cup of coffee here. A high-speed WiFi is available here, too.

The owner is a local cake maker, Cheryl Scripter, who successfully built her two branches of Bittersweet bakery.

Locally-grown pecans, citrus, buttery products, and other top-quality ingredients are the heroes of her yummy products. She has a specialty in assorted chocolate products, with top-tier chocolate as the main ingredient.

It offers you an affordable range of prices, provides dine-in space and takeaway options.

3. THE CUPCAKE COLLECTION

2917 Magazine Street, Unit 102, New Orleans, LA 70115

Mignon Francois is the founder and CEO of The Cupcake Collection, which was established in 2008. She loves to create stunning cupcakes that are worth winning an award.

Their concept is a courtyard-wrapped bakery since they are in the center of boutique and artists' avenue. If you want to have vegan or gluten-free cakes, you can request them here. Their signature cupcakes will be one of the best options for your celebration cake.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.