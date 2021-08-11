Get freshly baked bread offered by these New Orleans' bakeries

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Find the tastiest mouth-watering bread and cakes in New Orleans on these three bakeries to fulfill your cravings. Another savory menu and even a cup of drink are also offered at these bakeries.

Croissant D'Or Patisserie

This French bakery was established in 1984 and sells numerous sweets, lunches, and coffee drinks. They strive to only use the best organic and local ingredients for baking the food and brewing the coffee. The bakers have their own method and keep improving ever since. All bread and cakes are always new each day and fresh from the oven.

Croissant D'Or Patisserie is located at 617 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, and is suitable for hanging out with friends. Open all days except on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For further information contact (504) 524-4663

Dong Phuong Bakery

Since 1982, this local bakery specializes in French pastries and savory Vietnamese food. Their signature French bread is the creation of the baker's creativity and excellence. All baked goods are made from the best quality ingredients without chemical additives included, which are then served in a pleasantly-made environment.

Purchase their freshly baked bread by visiting the bakery at 14207 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, or by ordering online here. Dong Phuong opens six days a week, except on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please contact (504) 254-0214.

La Boulangerie

Donald Link, a well-known chef in New Orleans, is in charge of this bakery since 2015 alongside Chef Stephen Stryjewski and Pastry Chef Maggie Scales. La Boulangerie is located in Link Restaurant Group's neighborhood, to be exact, at 4600 Magazine Street, #1518. This bakery has a reputation for handmade bread and pastries.

The newest ingredients from the farmers are the key to their delicious bread and pastries. La Boulangerie provides outdoor seating for the guests. This place opens all day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can order by either coming to the store directly or from the website here. For more information, you may contact (504) 269-3777.

