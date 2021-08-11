Prepare funerals with the help of these New Orleans' funeral homes

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Funeral homes provide their service to help clients remember the life of loved ones. In addition, they also help clients make planning for their own in advance. Below are some of New Orleans' best funeral homes.

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cemeteries

This was the first funeral home that shares the same location as a cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana. With over two centuries of experience, it offers personal and loving attention. Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home has various facilities such as a reception room, two chapels for over 300 people each, and visitation rooms. Their dedication is adapting with time shifts and different needs to keep providing services for families

The funeral home which was founded in 1979 now located at 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, and opens every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information related to the funeral, call 504-486-6331

The Boyd Family Funeral Home

The funeral Service was founded in 2007 and aims to provide optimized services to families at a reasonable cost. Families who are either just planning or needing the service may consider Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service. By using the knowledge and experience, it strives to offer the prime service to all families.

Boyd-Brooks Funeral Services has two locations, at 5001 Chef Menteur Highway and 3245 Gentilly Boulevard. Both of them are located in New Orleans. The funeral home opens 24 hours a day. You can reach either 504-282-0600 (Chef Menteur) or 504-282-1202 (Gentilly) to get more information. Email is also provided at boydfamily5001@att.net

Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home

Jacob Schoen and Son was named the picturesque funeral home in the US. They are always ready to provide pre-need funeral services. Military families have been working with them to create the veterans' memorial services. Plan your service with their empathetic, useful assistance and professional service.

The funeral home is located at 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, and opens all day for 24 hours. To make an appointment, call 504-618-1391 or email wecare@schoenfh.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.