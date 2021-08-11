Savor the cuisines provided by these top Italian Restaurants in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you're seeking foods like pasta, pizza, various types of seafood, sweet sweets, or pastry in New Orleans, these top three Italian restaurants are a wonderful place to start.

Domenica

This restaurant is located in The Roosevelt New Orleans, precisely at 123 Baronne Street, New Orleans. Traditionally baked with wood-fired pizza and freshly made pasta are some of their specialties. The Italian condiments are made to adapt to New Orleans' style. Taste the dishes in a luxuriously adorned by chandeliers yet warm place. The cellar dining is pleasant and accessible for people with disabilities.

The restaurant opens all day with various schedules. On Monday through Thursday, it opens from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It opens a bit later on Friday to Saturday, at 11 p.m., and at 12 p.m. on Sunday. The happy hours at this restaurant are available all day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Call the restaurant at (504) 648-6020 or fill the form to book a reservation.

Irene's

A classic Italian-style restaurant that provides a piano bar with a cozy and elegant dining room, making Irene's an attraction for many tourists. Delicious cuisines and a warm atmosphere are the main features of this restaurant. The private dining room itself can accommodate up to 100 guests. Their specialties are country French and Italian with New Orleans' influence and homemade desserts.

Located at 529 Bienville Street, New Orleans, Irene's opens every Tuesday to Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It becomes one of the most wanted dining places in the area. Click here to reserve. For more information, please call (504) 529-8811.

Pascal's Manale

This family-owned restaurant was founded in 1913. Pascal's Manale is famous for its BBQ shrimp, Louisiana-Italian dishes, and thick watery steaks. A happy hour with small plates is featured in the full bar as well. Check their fresh oysters that are displayed on the bar beside the street.

Located at 1838 Napoleon Avenue, this Italian restaurant opens Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Tuesday and Saturday, they open a bit later at 4 p.m.

To make a reservation, click here. For further information, please call (504) 895-4877.

