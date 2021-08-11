Celebrate your memorable events in Felicity Church

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Felicity Church is prepared to host your event, as this venue can accommodate a wide range of celebrations. Weddings, church sessions, parties, meetings, luncheons, and many other types of events can all be held at the church.

If you choose a cocktail-styled event, the building can accommodate up to 300 guests, while for a seated dinner, it can hold about half of the previous.

For wedding receptions and parties, the fees include access to Bridal Suite, nearby areas for the preparation, plus photos three hours prior, as well as the vendor. Access to the Sanctuary, Fellowship Hall, Loft, and Patio of the church will be provided for three hours.

A three-hour event with security on duty is also provided. The equipment includes 30 round tables with 30" diameters, 20 banquet tables sized 30" x 72", a total of 14 church pews, 90 wooden folding chairs, LED wall-and-ceiling lights, a full catering kitchen, and a staff member in place for the day.

The fees for wedding ceremonies include access to Bridal Suite, nearby areas for preparation, plus photos starting three hours prior, and the vendor. Two-hour access to Sanctuary, Fellowship Hall, Loft, and Patio are available. The equipment includes 16 church pews, 90 wooden folding chairs, and a staff coordinator on duty.

As for elopements, the fee includes access to Sanctuary, Fellowship Hall, Loft, and Patio for two hours. Minimal decor and setup allowed. Equipment provided by the church is a total of 16 church pews and 90 wooden folding chairs.

The management doesn't provide a rehearsal unless the date is free from other events. Check for the venue's availability on the calendar. To reserve a date, request a contract and pay 50% of the fee maximum of two weeks after you made a reservation. The management only holds dates for clients who have sent the deposit and submitted the contract.

All parking nearby Felicity Church is on-street parking. The management advises guests to hire cars or cabs to reach the church. If the guest has to drive, park in a legal place and respect the neighborhood.

Felicity only allows appropriate music for weddings. All events have to be done at 10:00 p.m.

Before deciding to hold an event there, customers are recommended to check the floorplan. If you still have questions, please call (504) 457-8513 or email chris@felicitychurch.com

