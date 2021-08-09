Talk to New Orleans' top three Marriage Counselors to resolve your issues today

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For New Orleans residents who are currently having issues with their marriage, or know anyone with such issues, visit these marriage counselors. These New Orleans counselors are recommended by experts after thorough inspects including history, complaints, customer reviews, satisfactions, trusts, cost, rating, and general excellence.

1. Ashley Brooks, Ph.D., LPC-S, LMFT

Ashley Brooks is one of the best marriage counselors in New Orleans with more than 18 years of experience in the counseling field. With her help, the clients can discover unhealthy habits and behaviors that disrupt them from having an independent and prosperous life.

Brooks guides the clients with new skills and healthy behavior to change the old habits. Currently, she practices at Restoration Counseling at 3300 Canal Street, Suite 120, New Orleans, which offers COVID coping sessions at a reduced cost. To achieve the clients' goals, the counseling center provides holistic counseling.

Booking and more information are available here.

2. Lynette K. Duhe, LPC, LMFT

Lynette Duhe finished her Master of Divinity degree with a Psychology and Counseling specialization at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a Certified Multiple Addictions Therapist with the International Institute of Trauma and Addiction Professionals as well.

Duhe handles a wide range of psychological issues related to relationships, religious, and spiritual issues. Her services are available at both Mandeville and Lighthouse Counseling Center, which is located at 4728 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans. She offers effective therapy including cognitive-behavioral, EMDR, Eclectic, and SFBT.

Click here to know more about Lighthouse Counseling and make an appointment.

3. Hope Gersovitz, Ph.D., LPC-S, LMFT

Hope Gersovitz graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans with a Master's in Counselor Education. She continued her study at California University and obtained her Ph.D. in Behavioral Science with a concentration in Hypnotherapy. She offers guidance and practical feedback to aid clients effectively in coping with personal issues.

Gersovitz also gives interactive and solution-focused therapy. She currently practices at New Orleans Counseling and Hypnosis Center, at 4038 Canal Street, New Orleans. The center provides a customized approach to suit each clients' needs and help facilitate personal development. Get to know about her specialties here.

Hope Gersovitz provides a free phone consultation to her clients. Call (504) 681-7030 or click here to book an appointment today.

