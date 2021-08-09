Explore Lake Pontchartrain with St. Tammany Yacht Club

ST. TAMMANY, LA — Tammany Yacht Club (TYC) is located on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, specifically at 1196 Harbor Drive Slidell, Louisiana. A charter was granted to this club on July 25, 1980.

A year later, the club is welcomed into the Gulf Yachting Association (GYA) alongside other Florida and Texas clubs. In fall 1990, Tammany Yacht Club moved from its former location at Bayou Liberty to Oak Harbor, Slidell, Louisiana.

TYC sponsors night racing series for both members and non-members to appeal novice racers to some of the best sailors on the lake. The TYC member-only championship is held on various weekends throughout the year to determines the TYC champion for the year.

There is also inter-club racing for all GYA members as TYC is a member of the association. Members can enjoy mutual privileges at all GYA clubs around Lake Pontchartrain and along the gulf coast from Texas to Florida.

The committee also holds a cruising schedule as TYC co-sponsors and participates in the annual Eden Isles Christmas Boat Parade. The events attract power boaters and sailors, from cruises to local restaurants to coastal cruising on the gulf. TYC has many annual events, such as Calypso and Shipwreck parties and the Crawfish races.

Parties are usually held at the club, which opens five days a week and features Friday Night DInners regularly served by local restaurants. The club opens on Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

