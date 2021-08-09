West Nile-infected mosquitoes in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The mosquitoes that were gathered this week from the East Bank of Orleans Parish tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), as informed by The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB).

WNV cycles between mosquitoes and wild birds. The virus can be transmitted to people from the bite of an infected mosquito. So far, no human cases of WNV in Orleans Parish have been reported. The majority of human West Nile infections cases are asymptomatic. Some common symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash may show, especially for the elderly or people with immune disorders.

Treatments will be held in the area surrounded by four streets, People Avenue, Lombard Street, Elysian Fields Avenue, and Leon C. Simon Drive. Starts from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., if the weather is good enough to allow it. The treatments target "Culex quinquefasciatus" or the Southern house mosquito, the primary cause of the West Nile virus in Orleans Parish.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, use EPA-approved insect repellents, and maintain screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes bites. Reduce potential mosquito breeding places around the house by emptying containers filled with water or removing tires, buckets, tarps, and any other clutter that can collect water.

Change the waters for unremovable containers, such as birdbaths, sugar kettles, pools, and ponds, every week and make sure that the water is circulating.

Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to learn more about the West Nile virus.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.