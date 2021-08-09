Shop at these New Orleans' French Quarter Shops

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The French Quarter is home to various kinds of shops that will excite both collectors and casual shoppers. Arts, clothes, seafood, antiques, and more are available in this historic district.

1. Royal Street

More than 25 antique shops are sitting here. The perfect spot for the tourists to find out one-of-a-kind stuff such as chandeliers, cigarette cases, clocks, perfume bottles, and many more.

The street offers not only antique shops but also diverse art galleries that feature all types of artists from around the world. There are also gift shops providing knick-knacks and paddy whacks. You can find anything here, from voodoo dolls, Civil War swords, or even a pair of shoes.

2. French Market District

This market is located at the 1200 block of North Peters and opens from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Purchase fresh produce and seafood to take home, or you can enjoy Cajun dishes to eat while you shop at the Farmer's Market.

See the Flea Market for discounted or handmade items. Take a look at the diverse selection of items such as handmade jewelry, apparel, and home decorations from merchants all around the world.

The French Market District also features retail shopping, including bookstores, art galleries, candy makers, sports stores, clothing, and more.

3. The Shops at Jax Brewery

Located at the corner of Decatur Street and Toulouse Street, this shopping center was previously the largest brewhouse in the US. These days, the building is the house for clothing stores, gift stores, a food court, and event spaces for private parties. As you shop at Jax Brewery, you will be presented with the great scenery of the Mississippi River.

4. The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk

The Riverwalk Marketplace was built following the 1984 World's Fair in New Orleans. Previously known as the half-mile mall, now stood the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, housing over 75 retailers of major national brands and restaurants.

The Riverwalk features a stunning view of the Mississippi River. Get Riverwalk's coupon book and get great deals for some of the most popular stores and services.

