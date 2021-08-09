Learn about the New Orleans' Cocktail History with Gray Line

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Gray Line New Orleans presents the Original Craft Cocktail Walking Tour where it offers a no-charge NATCHEZ Jazz Punch to start the evening, Mardi Gras beads souvenir is included as well. Along the tour route, additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Discover the famous "spirits" of New Orleans as you take a walk through famous bars and restaurants at the French Quarter. Enjoy the original Craft Cocktails, from Sazerac and Pim's Cup to the Ramos Gin Fizz and Absinthe. Take a look at the distinct sight of the city through its history of drinking and fine dining. Enjoy various classic tales from unique concoctions here and the characters who brought them to life. On this tour, signature drinks can be purchased at a variety of establishments.

The tour is two and a half hours long and starts at 4.00 p.m. every day. Tourists are obligated to arrive with a printed copy of the ticket and a maximum of 15 minutes before departure. The tour begins at the Gray Line "Lighthouse" Ticket Office at the Steamboat Natchez Dock.

Tourists are encouraged to wear comfortable attire and shoes as the walking tour will be on uneven streets and sidewalks. Avoid wearing tank tops, cut-offs, or shorts on tour as well. Hats, caps, and umbrellas are also suggested during warm weather.

To join this tour, you must be 21 years or older and no child is allowed. The ticket price is $29.00 for a single adult, $26.00 each for group rates for a minimum of 10 adults. The tour has been available since March 1 and will continue until October 31, 2021. Reserve your ticket here at least 24 hours before departure.

