Dealing with Period Cramps in Subtropical New Orleans

Polina Zimmerman/pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans' subtropical climate is bliss, but the heat can be an additional annoyance when it comes to period cramps.

Women commonly have their first period between ages 11-14. Period cramps happen because the contraction on your uterus makes it cramps up, sometimes it can be extremely painful.

The easiest ways to ease period cramps are to exercise regularly and have enough time to rest. However, exercising can be a pain to do during summer. To anticipate this, you can try to exercise indoors or try some lighter routines.

Putting a hot pack on your belly or your lower back and taking a hot bath will smoothen your blood flow and ease the pain. Alternative therapy like acupuncture or acupressure on the right points can also reduce the pain.

Remember to consume enough vitamins, especially vitamin B1. Getting herbal supplements such as fish oil, fenugreek, or ginger will do too.

You can also take over-the-counter medications such as Ibuprofen (Advil), Naproxen (Aleve), or Acetaminophen (Tylenol). Remember to consult with your doctor beforehand if you have asthma or are allergic to aspirin. Alternatively, transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation or a mild electric currents therapy to calm your nerves down, and be more relax.

Period cramps are normal unless it is too painful. Acute period cramps might be a sign of some diseases, such as pelvic inflammatory disease. It occurs because of an infection of your reproductive organs.

You may go to the doctor to seek some help or to get a more detailed check-up if even the medications cannot ease the cramp.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.