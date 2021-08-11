The Health and Safety Measures to Prevent COVID-19 at Louisiana Children Museum

Klaus Nielsen/pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana Children Museum is following a set of safety measures to keep the hygiene there during the pandemic. Here are the steps to maintain a clean and safe experience in LCM, following credible health organizations.

All of the museum staff and visitors must wear masks here. Even when they are vaccinated, they still have to wear proper masks as extra protection.

The visitors must reserve the advance timed entry tickets online. The reservation is made to limit the number of visitors and checking their condition. The members still have to get the advance ticket too. You can get the timed entry tickets here.

Every part of the museum is always cleaned and sanitized regularly follows the steps of credible health organizations.

All of the toys at Follow That Food Gallery had rotated timely and well-sanitized every day.

The art air filtration in this museum keeps the good quality air for indoor areas.

If you or your kid(s) are doing unwell or feeling unhealthy, you may go to the doctor to get the treatment and then come to the museum once you get better. Everyone is responsible for keeping a safe and healthy environment in the museum.

The museum staff provides hand sanitizer on every spot of the museum, so the visitors can use it properly before and after doing activities here.

For the members, the number of tickets is according to your type of membership. For example, if you have a Family 2 membership, you can buy a maximum of 5 tickets, included the cardholder.

LCM is welcoming a group visit with some terms and conditions since July 2021. Please send an email to fieldtrips@lcm.org if you are planning to have group visits here.

