New Orleans, LA

The Health and Safety Measures to Prevent COVID-19 at Louisiana Children Museum

Ashley Lideau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRsJj_0bLi1us500
Klaus Nielsen/pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana Children Museum is following a set of safety measures to keep the hygiene there during the pandemic. Here are the steps to maintain a clean and safe experience in LCM, following credible health organizations.

All of the museum staff and visitors must wear masks here. Even when they are vaccinated, they still have to wear proper masks as extra protection.

The visitors must reserve the advance timed entry tickets online. The reservation is made to limit the number of visitors and checking their condition. The members still have to get the advance ticket too. You can get the timed entry tickets here.

Every part of the museum is always cleaned and sanitized regularly follows the steps of credible health organizations.

All of the toys at Follow That Food Gallery had rotated timely and well-sanitized every day.

The art air filtration in this museum keeps the good quality air for indoor areas.

If you or your kid(s) are doing unwell or feeling unhealthy, you may go to the doctor to get the treatment and then come to the museum once you get better. Everyone is responsible for keeping a safe and healthy environment in the museum.

The museum staff provides hand sanitizer on every spot of the museum, so the visitors can use it properly before and after doing activities here.

For the members, the number of tickets is according to your type of membership. For example, if you have a Family 2 membership, you can buy a maximum of 5 tickets, included the cardholder.

LCM is welcoming a group visit with some terms and conditions since July 2021. Please send an email to fieldtrips@lcm.org if you are planning to have group visits here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f22fe18a22d7bb51220b7ce42468ff3a.blob

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

New Orleans, LA
411 followers
Loading

More from Ashley Lideau

New Orleans, LA

Three recommended gynecologists in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Pregnancy and women's reproduction's health must be checked regularly for getting proper treatments when it gets problems. Many women in New Orleans love to search on the internet for recommended gynecologists, as it is more convincing to listen to someone else's experience before deciding the most suitable one for them.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Port NOLA and CLEANCOR team up to provide environmentally friendly LNG fueling solutions

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug. 17, 2021, Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR Energy Solutions LLC signed a memorandum of understanding, initiating their collaboration on sustainable fueling solutions.Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Top three wedding planners in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - The wedding day is a big sacred day in someone's life, as it could be their once-in-a-lifetime moment. In Baton Rouge, you can get an expert wedding planner's service to arrange your dream wedding to make it close to perfection.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

4 recommended study spots in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Amid the pandemic, students in New Orleans tend to have online classes instead of attending school for lessons. However, many of them may need a new atmosphere for study, especially when they are too bored to study at home.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Four restaurants to enjoy authentic Red Bean and Rice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Monday is the day for red beans and rice in New Orleans. Just by simmering meat, beans, and spices, you can get a delicious and easy dish to prepare while catching up on chores.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans residents are encouraged to report hate crimes

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The FBI New Orleans Field Office participates in an intensive state-wide effort in building awareness of hate crimes. Anyone who experiences or witnesses hate crimes should report it to law enforcement.Read full story
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

St. Bernard Parish Hospital received a $10,000 grant from LAMMICO

ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA - LAMMICO announced St. Bernard Hospital as the recipient of the 2020-2021 Patient Safety Award and Grant. The 6th annual award and grant emphasize preventing Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Join docent training for Ogden Museum of Southern Art

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ogden Museum of Southern Art has announced its new docent training session this fall. The free training will be held from September 1 - October 6, 2021, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fruit and grocery shop recommendations in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Seasons in New Orleans are a bit different since there is just a mild transition season for about a week or two from winter to summer. It affects the kinds of fruits that grow in New Orleans every season.Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Where to buy jewelry in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA - Do you want to buy some jewelry for your collection, or maybe you want to buy it as a gift? No worries, here is a list of jewelry shop recommendations in Lafayette, Louisiana.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Six schools in New Orleans and Baton Rouge received over 1,200 free hotspots

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On Aug. 2, AT&T announced that it has partnered with Connected Nation to provide 1,200 free hotspots and internet service to six Louisiana education institutions.Read full story
Lafayette, LA

Where to buy yummy cakes in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA - The cake is an essential part of any celebration as you will look for it when planning a party. Here is a list of recommended places to buy yummy cakes in The Heart of Cajun Country, Lafayette.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top interior designers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - As house interior design may vary from one country and another, you need to have local interior designers decorate your house with New Orleans' taste. For those of you who need some reputable interior designers recommendations to arrange your home in New Orleans, you can check it here.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Loyola University appoints inaugural dean to head online learning and continuing education programs

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Loyola University New Orleans named Dr. Paul Cesarini as the inaugural Dean of Online and Digital Learning and City College. Dr. Cesarini will work on Loyola's online education and creative hybrid programs.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

LDH follows CDC's recommendation on third doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Louisiana Department of Health provides third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for residents with moderately or severely compromised immune systems. Additional doses or booster shots are not necessary for any other population at this time.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Ochsner Health joins Pfizer voice recognition study

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ochsner Health will participate in the Acute Respiratory Illness Surveillance study to analyze the relationship between voice features and illness symptoms using a mobile application.Read full story
Covington, LA

Missing child in Covington was found drowned in a pond

COVINGTON, LA - On Saturday, Aug. 14, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies received a report on a missing child in the Covington area. The ten years old girl with special needs was later located in a nearby pond on the following day.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top videographers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - As the growth of social media is increasing from time to time, people in New Orleans love to have video documentation aside from photos of their special moments.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Pocket-friendly places to have lunch in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Big Easy is well-known for its yummy cuisine all over the city. You can find local food like creole, seafood, or American food here. As many people say that lunch is an essential meal of the day, you can check these pocket-friendly restaurants to have lunch around New Orleans.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Four recommended praline shops in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Pralines are cookie-size candies that have become a signature sweet of New Orleans. While traditional New Orleans pralines recipe includes sugar, milk, butter, and pecans, there are also many versions with a little spinoff. Read on to find four shops in New Orleans with their own specialty pralines.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy