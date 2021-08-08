Things to Know about COVID-19 and Breastfeeding for New Orleans Moms

NIKOLAY OSMACHKO/pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - All of mothers in New Orleans or even all over the world, will definitely agree that breast milk is the best food for the first year of a baby's life. Amidst the pandemic, some mothers who are expecting their child might be curious about how COVID-19 will affect their breast milk and how if it is transferred to their babies when breastfeeding.

The first thing to know is that experts do not have enough data and evidence about the virus' transmission through breast milk, even when the mom has COVID-19. Here are the safe tips for the moms to breastfeed if they have COVID-19.

Wash your hand with soap for 20 seconds before you are breastfeeding, or pumping your breast milk. Do it too when you are going to touch some pumping equipment, or when you want to touch your baby.

The next step is to make sure that you use well sanitized equipment for breastfeeding, such as the bottle and the breast pump.

Never share your breast pump with other people. It's better to have your own breast pump and keep it hygienic.

Please wear a tight medical mask when you are breastfeeding or pumping. Never put a face shield or a face mask for your baby since it could make them hard to breathe. The worst case is the baby can get SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

If it is possible, getting help from a family member who lives in the same house as you to feed the baby with your pumped breastmilk. Remind them to wear proper face mask when they feed the baby.

So, no need to worry to give your baby the breast milk even when you have COVID-19. Support from your inner circle will mean a lot on your breastfeeding's success.

