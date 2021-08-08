Tips from Louisiana Children Museum and Tulane University to Maintain Positive Parenting during the pandemic

Misha Voguel/pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Louisiana Children Museum is in collaboration with Tulane Institute of Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health to produce a set of guidelines titled "Building Resilience: Parenting During the Pandemic". It is aimed to keep your children's mental health during the pandemic.

Here is the tips to maintain positive parenting during the pandemic.

Always have a time to praise in details when your children are doing good. It's not just a "good job!" but praise them more specifically like "Thank you for returning the toys in to the box when Mommy told you to".

Next, remember that discipline is different with punishment. It's better off to say "Put your feet back on the floor" to young toddlers rather than saying "Stop standing on the couch."

Try to understand the reason behind your kids' behavior. Kids can show strange behavior when they are hungry, tired, or hurt. Showing empathy may help them to handle their emotions. Nevertheless, we should set the limit of inappropriate behavior to redirect them patiently later on.

"Time In" is the self reflection time for kids who are struggling with their emotion and behavior. Letting the kids to acknowledge their feelings, and telling them you are always there for them will help. When they feel more safe and calm, then you can guide them to move on.

Be a good role model for your kids if you want them to behave well.

Discipline should be firm and loving.

Giving natural consequences will make them understand the effect if they are continuing certain behavior. For example, telling them that they might lost a half-hour of television time when they refuse the bath time.

Try to be understanding when kids are angry, afraid, or sad. Use calm tone to talk, touch them affectionately, or any other soothing activities. When your kids are more calm, you can have a chat with them about the problem solving and move on.

If your kids are showing dangerous behavior, immediately get them out of it and doing Time-Out.

Remember that being perfect parents is impossible, but it is possible to be good parents.

