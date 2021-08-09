Things to explore at the Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Warehouse district offers attractive places to visit, including restaurants, art galleries, bars, and gambling clubs. Here are a few recommendations to explore in the area:

1. The National WWII Museum

Trip Advisor named the museum the second-best museum in the world. Visitors can explore the story of the Americans during the war that changed the world. Visitors can enjoy exhibits, first-person oral histories, multimedia experiences, and a collection of artifacts. Located at 945 Magazine Street, this museum opens every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for big holidays.

2. Chef Donald Link’s Restaurants

The award-winning Chef Donald Link will demonstrate his skills in five restaurants across this neighborhood. Herbsaint, a high-class restaurant is famous for its French-seasonal dishes and wine lists. Gianna serves rustic Italian cuisine and provides an Aperitivo-inspired style bar. Pêche is well-known for its freshly-cooked seafood. Cochon is where people try all authentic Cajun cuisine. For something a little casual, visit Cochon Butcher and enjoy a sandwich with homemade ingredients.

3. The Art Scene

Visitors can explore Julia Street and enjoy the infamous “Gallery Row,”. Modern art lovers can spend time at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. all day except on Tuesday. The Ogden Museum offers southern art for visitors to enjoy any day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. Drip Affogato Bar

Located at 703 Carondelet Street, this bar serves various tastes of ice cream, gelato, yogurt, coffee, and other desserts. This bar opens from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day and extends the closing time to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

5. Harrah’s Casino

Harrah's Casino is the largest in New Orleans and lies at 8 Canal Street. The casino also provides a hotel and restaurant.

