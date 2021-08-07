Tim Laughlin in Concert: A Salute to Great New Orleans Clarinetists

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Beauregard-Keyes House proudly presents a concert with Tim Laughlin featuring Nahum Nahum Zdybel and Taylor Kent performing “A Salute to Great New Orleans Clarinetists.” The concert takes place on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the BK House's air-conditioned Salle À Manger, or dining room. Bring Your Own Beverage to this event! We recommend that you bring extra cups and bottle openers.

Tim is a former board member of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., and a professional musician for 40 years. He recently received national and international attention for performing nightly on his balcony on Royal St. for his neighbors, restoring music to a quiet French Quarter during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Laughlin was born and raised in New Orleans. He started playing clarinet at age nine. Tim joined the Musicians Union after graduating from Holy Cross High School and began working steadily at what he refers to as “The Conservatory of Bourbon St.” Irving Fazola, Benny Goodman, Pete Fountain, Kenny Davern, Bob Wilber, Connie Jones, and Jack Maheu are just a few of his musical influences.

Laughlin is still in high demand as a clarinetist in New Orleans, and he is a popular performer at French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest and has shared the stage with jazz greats like Al Hirt, Pete Fountain, and Danny Barker.

Laughlin has a dozen solo albums to his credit. "The Isle of Orleans," an award-winning CD of all-originals in the New Orleans jazz style, was released in 2003 and has been featured on TV and in movies. Two of his songs were featured in the Eddie Murphy film "Mr. Church" in 2016. His most recent CD, "New Standards," is an all-original collection that brings New Orleans Jazz into the twenty-first century.

