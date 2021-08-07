NEW ORLEANS, LA - Friends of City Park brings back the exciting fundraising event to improve the City Park, the Martini Madness: Party for the Park, presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Popp Fountain's Arbor Room.

Hosted by Friends of City Park, the event returns with a new twist after a brief hiatus due to the current situation. With David Bernard as the honorary chair, as well as Mindy Nunez Airhart and Damon Carraby as the chairs of the event, the fundraising event will feature stylized stations.

With little support from few state and local resources, New Orleans City Park funds the majority of its operations on its own. Thus, the result of the fundraising proceeds will benefit ongoing efforts to maintain, preserve, and enhance the Park for the community.

This mission-driven cocktail party honors City Park, bearing the tagline "Party for the Park”, and evolves into a more elevated experience highlighting thematic cocktails related to New Orleans City Park.

The sponsorship is open to the public, offering an excellent opportunity for you to make a long-term contribution to New Orleans City Park. Sponsors and their guests will be admitted early to a "VIP Hour" agenda at 7:00 p.m. and a reserved lounge area throughout the evening.

To join, complete the Sponsorship Form and mail it to the address on the form, or e-mail your confirmation to Andrea Lockwood at alockwood@friendsofcitypark.com no later than August 20, 2021.

For more information about this event, you can visit https://www.friendsofcitypark.com/event/martini-madness/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.