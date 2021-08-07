Experience a chilling night at these three French Quarter hotels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Nestled among historic sites and old buildings, ghost hauntings are nothing new to some hotels in the French Quarter. For those seeking unique stories to tell from their stay in New Orleans, here are three hotels in the French Quarter with their own collection of ghost residences.

1. The Andrew Jackson Hotel (https://www.andrewjacksonhotel.com/)

Named after the seventh U.S. president and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this townhouse-style property is a local treasure. It features wrought-iron balconies, a tropical courtyard, and Old World furnishings. Originally a burned-down site of a boarding school and orphanage in 1794, the hotel is now known as one of the most haunted hotels in New Orleans. Reports of the young ghost of "Armand" laughing and pushing guests out of the bed or Andrew Jackson walking in the hallway are some of the most popular sightings among guests.

2. Dauphine Orleans Hotel (https://www.dauphineorleans.com/)

Built in 1775, Dauphine Orleans boasts a history almost as old and rich as the city itself. James Audubon created his famous Birds of America series in a part of the hotel called May Baily's Place. It now provides an intimate hideaway through Creole cottage-style guestrooms and a restored carriage house. The hauntings vary from soldiers dressed in military uniform to an alcoholic lady dancing in the courtyard.

3. Hotel Monteleone (https://hotelmonteleone.com/)

Standing tall on the royal street since 1886, Hotel Monteleone is a family-owned hotel that has been operated for five generations. Many Southern authors, such as Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams had stayed in the hotel while visiting New Orleans. On March 2003, the International Society of Paranormal Research discovered plenty of spirits roaming in the hotel, from a former employee who died of natural causes to a friendly toddler named "Maurice."

