Texas man sentenced in New Orleans for making false statement to law enforcer

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana punished a Texas citizen on Wednesday, August 4, for providing a false statement to police enforcement in New Orleans.

Edmond Arzate, 29, pleaded guilty to violating Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 1001 concerning Crimes and Criminal Procedures. According to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, he will serve a year on probation.

The man from Houston, Texas, was sentenced after making a false statement to a Special Agent of Homeland Security Investigations back in 2017. At the time, he was involved in an illegal drug transaction.

A drug trafficker informed a Homeland Security Investigations source about a money courier that would collect funds for a drug transaction in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Arzate, the courier, then contacted the source before instructing him to meet at a waffle house in Mandeville, La.

The trafficker met with Arzate and gave him $30,000 to be carried back to his hometown. But, before he can leave the city, the Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop and obtained the money.

He was then interviewed by an HSI Agent and Louisiana State Trooper about the money he carries. He said that he won the money at a poker game in Louisiana, but when Arzate was asked about the receipt, he lied twice; first about playing 'underground poker,' then he told about taking the money from a random guy.

With the sentence, Arzate faced a maximum time in jail of five years along with a hefty fine of up to $250,000. He will also observe a minimum of three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Arzate's prosecution was a part of an extensive investigation conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The task force is a cooperative approach for combating, disrupting, and dismantling drug trafficking and its organizations.

