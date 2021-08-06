New Orleans Public Schools is reopening for the new school year

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOLA Public Schools are promoting and encouraging families to prepare for the first day of school as the new school year is starting.

Get children vaccinated if they’re qualified, collect school supplies, uniforms, make sure you have filled all the paperwork for the school, and prepare proper transportation options for the kids. These can help your children get ready for a brand new school year and return to in-person learning. Being in the classroom will help them to succeed academically, allow them to interact with others, and participate in extracurricular activities.

Everyone is required to wear face masks in school buildings despite their vaccination status. The cafeteria will not be used for lunch and while eating, everyone is advised to maintain three to six feet away from each other. Indoor assembly rooms are only for classroom-based learning.

NOLA Public Schools pays attention to the health of its students, educators, and staff. They are committed to making sure the district and schools are safe. Visit the COVID-19 guidance for the 2021-2022 School Year to learn more about the recent guidelines.

NOLA Public School works together with local health partners to offer a mobile vaccine drive for eligible students age 12 and older to provide convenient access to the vaccine. Click here for more information.

Several of the NOLA public schools have been turned into community feeding centers, where they distribute free meals for children under the age of 18, no matter what school they attend. This program started on June 2, 2021, and is planned to continue until next fall. The foods are distributed regularly on Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Akili Academy and Tubman Elementary.

For more information and resources for family and community members, check the COVID-19 Community Resource Center here.

