Join a Haunted History Tour in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA—Listen to the legend of well-known hauntings from a local guide, uncover the dreary side of New Orleans, and pay a visit to the eeriest locations in French Quarter hotspots for historical videographers and paranormal investigators. At the end of the two-hour tour, witness the Vieux Carré in dreadful light.

Walk around the oldest neighborhood in New Orleans. Get into a haunted bar and stay alert for paranormal activities. Visit some obscure places where ghastly spirits have been documented. Pay attention to the scary tales from the expert guide.

Dig in the city's history as it's composed through legendary havoc, doom, and disease stories that have left the spirits roaming among us on New Orleans streets. Not only hearing tales of the historical occurrence and people in the French Quarter but also see the haunted sites. Learn what caused souls to remain among us: tales of the slave owners' terrible deeds, and New Orleans' infamous, bloodthirsty.

The tour always features an accurate history and combines it with the art of storytelling and deep historic research and documentation about ghosts and hauntings in New Orleans. The tour draws heavily on the drama of history. Find out appealing venues that you might accidentally pass.

French Quarter Ghosts and Legends Tour operates all day, rain or shine, except on Mardi Gras Day. All participants have to wear a mask, as required by the state. The route starts from 723 St. Peter then stops for 15 minutes at Rev. Zombie's Voodoo Shop. The walking tour then continues to French Quarter for two hours. Finally, the tour ends where it starts.

Ticket prices vary, foods and drinks are not included. The adults aged 13 to 64 will be charged $25 each. Seniors, students, and the military pay $22 for admission. Children ages six to 12 are charged $18, while two-year-old babies and under are free of charge. Book the ticket here.

For ticket cancellation, please call off at least 24 hours before the due date to get a full refund.

