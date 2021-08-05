Top 10 Activities that New Orleans offers in August

NEW ORLEANS, LA - There are a lot of activities that the City of New Orleans offers this August. Here are some recommended things to do.

1. Indulge in dining deals with COOLinary

Take part in dining deals starting this July in New Orleans with COOLinary. Content yourself with two-course lunch, three-course dinner, or brunch deals from July 14 to September 5, 2021. A list of the restaurants that take part in these deals can be seen here.

2. Visit a Museum

New Orleans has plenty kind of museums, some of them are history museums, food and beverage museums, and art museums galore. Stop into The National WWII Museum, The Ogden Museum of Southern Art, The Contemporary Arts Center, and many others for a whole month.

3. Celebrate Louis Armstrong at Satchmo SummerFest

Returns in July 31-August 1, Satchmo SummerFest celebrates Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong's life and music. Go to the French Quarter for a weekend full of tasty meals and fabulous music, including performances from various brass and jazz bands. For more information click this.

4. Head to Julia Street for White Linen Night

Fidelity Bank White Linen Night is an annual block party-art to celebrate the city’s art scene. On August 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., Bars and local restaurants prepare champagne and delicious foods throughout the way. Some exhibits are going to debut as music blasts downtown. The party continues at the Contemporary Arts Center. Remember to wear your white linen.

5. Get your dresses ready for Red Dress Run

The New Orleans Hash House Harriers host Red Dress Run, a charity “run” in Crescent City. This event is usually held annually on the second Saturday in August. This year, the event will be on August 14. The run begins at Crescent Park through the French Quarter. Red dresses are traditionally worn by the participants. The party keeps going with dishes and music afterward. Register for the event here.

6. Head to the Dome for a Saints preseason game

This August is preseason for New Orleans Saints Football Teams. Watch the Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 23 and the Arizona Cardinals on August 28 right here at The Superdome. Check more of the schedule here.

7. Enjoy Cajun or Creole cooking classes

The Southern Food & Beverage Museum is going to hold another in-person cooking class. Learn how to cook a variety of New Orleans delicacies with Chef Dee Lavigne. Classes are available on Mondays and Thursdays. Book here to join the class, which includes admission, lunch, recipes, and a private museum tour.

8. See live music, seven nights a week

Find live music around the City of New Orleans. Check out the blog to get a certain set on any day, seven nights a week. There's something for everyone, from soulful jazz to funky jams.

9. Stay cool with indoor attractions and activities

Some of the indoor attractions to visit on a hot or rainy day are The Riverwalk where you can go shopping, visit the Audubon Aquarium, or grab something to eat at one of our various savory restaurants all while staying cool and dry.

10. Lounge poolside all summer long

There's no necessity to be a hotel guest to lounge poolside, though some of them may require day passes. Check here for the lists of the hotel.

