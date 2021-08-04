The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Summer 2021 Commencement

LAFAYETTE, LA - The Summer 2021 Commencement Ceremony for undergraduate, master, and doctoral degrees of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be held on Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cajundome.

Associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design and faculty counselor for the University's student chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects, Kiwana McClung, will be the commencement speaker.

McClung also earned the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture’s Diversity Achievement Award for her initiatives to escalate diversity in architecture programs and curricula.

Earlier this year, she earned the Leadership Service Award from the UL Lafayette Foundation that acknowledges a faculty member who merges service learning with classroom instruction to shape skills and knowledge that students can adjust to community opportunities.

The university holds Commencement ceremonies three times annually, at the end of the fall, spring, and summer semesters. As safety is a priority, wearing a mask is obligatory for both guests and graduates. To guarantee social distancing, the seating for graduates and viewers will be arranged. The University also provides sanitizing stations.

There are two ways to enter the Cajundome parking lot, through Gate 8 via West Congress Street or Gate 11 via Reinhardt Drive. Disability access is available through Gate 14 via Cajundome Boulevard with state-issued posters, permits, or license plates for the disabled.

Security actions will be in place at the Cajundome. Guests and graduates are only allowed to carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. The bags and purses will be examined by University Police officers.

The Commencement ceremony will also be live-streamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Facebook page and the Cajundome website.

