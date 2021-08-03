The History of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and St. Jude

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Our Lady of Guadalupe is the oldest church building in New Orleans. It was built in 1826 and is now situated on the corner of North Rampart Street and Conti. Formerly known as The Mortuary Chapel of St. Anthony Of Padua, this building was constructed to hold funerals of Yellow Fever victims.

Gurlie and Guillot, French architects constructed the building. The chapel began to be used as a church to help out the burden of baptisms at St. Louis Cathedral in 1841. A few years later, in 1860, Pere Turgis was assigned to the church. Turgis used the church to hold services for the army as he was very active in the Confederacy.

The growing Italian immigrant community in 1870 pushed Bishop Perche to designate the church for use. It was later abandoned in 1903 when Father Lorente came to St. Anthony with The Dominicans to build a life to the parish but passed away only nine days after.

Archbishop Shaw asked the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate to send off priests to the city in 1918. In the same year, the Oblate Fathers under the guidance of Father Jules Bornes took up residence in New Orleans and began to serve the church until these days.

In the 1930s, a group of parishioners began to pray to St. Jude Thaddeus. This started a tradition of novenas and gave the idea of building a shrine to St. Jude. The International Shrine of St. Jude is placed on the left side of the altar and includes the St. Jude relic.

These days, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish is a community of believers united by the Catholic religion. We tend to declare and live out the Gospel in the city of New Orleans through family-centered and spirit-filled worship, education, outreach, and generous service to everyone in our community.

