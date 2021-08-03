Louisianan Chef joins Great American Seafood Cook-Off

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Chef Robert Vasquez of Covington's Forks & Corks has been named Louisiana's representative in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off. He will compete against 12 other chefs from across the United States in the 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

Chef Vasquez is the titleholder of 2020 King of Louisiana Seafoodfirst. At first, he fell in love with ingredients and recipe development in his mother's kitchen, and she also served as his first culinary trainer. He began his job as a dishwasher in his family's restaurant, which was also home to his mother, who was a chef.

The taste profiles he studied under her supervision stay influential in his food to the recent days. Chef Vasquez appeals to his vast restaurant, catering, and retail experience to bring a novel culinary experience to the Forks & Corks in Covington.

"Following a challenging year for all of us, the Great American Seafood Cook-Off is the perfect stage to celebrate Louisiana and America's domestic seafood industry – the best in the world," Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Lt. Governor told. "This year we are excited to welcome a very talented field of chefs from all over the country vying to be crowned the next 'King or Queen of American Seafood' right here in New Orleans. Each chef will be showcasing their skills with domestic seafood to present the best seafood dishes."

This 17th annual event will be held on Saturday, August 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The Opening Ceremonies start at 11:30 a.m. as 13 chefs representing their home state cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally approved judges.

Each chef will prepare a dish flashing on local seafood while socializing with the audiences, hosts Chef Cory Bahr and Gerald Gruenig, and "chef ref" Chef Michael Brewer. Each dish will be presented to a panel of nationally renowned judges who will rate based on five aspects. Those are presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship, and flavor.

Chefs must be appointed by their respective state's lieutenant governor or possess the current title of King or Queen of Seafood in order to participate and compete in the event.

For more information on the competition, please visit the website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.