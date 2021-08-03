Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana House of Representatives Member will Deliver A Speech at Southern University Commencement

Ashley Lideau

BATON ROUGE, LA - Edward “Ted” James, a Louisiana State Representative, will return to his alma mater to give a speech at Southern University’s Summer Commencement. The ceremony will be held on Friday, August 6, and starts at 10 a.m. The chief student marshal is Ella A. Dodor, who will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a 3.862 cumulative GPA.

James is a Baton Rouge native. In 2003, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern and continued his education at the Southern University Law Center. He earned his Juris doctorate in 2006 and is currently an adjunct law professor.

“My parents met at Southern, I did not just go to school there,” James told. “The institution lives inside of me. I’m beyond humbled to be invited back as a commencement speaker, and I consider it an honor. ’O Southern, Dear Southern, I owe my all to thee’ are more than lyrics. Southern took a young boy with potential and made him a man who recognizes his purpose. I take my responsibility to her seriously, and I hope that I’ve made her proud.”

James started as an administration officer of Louisiana Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. He helped in securing a $25 million investment in the Louisiana Housing Trust Fund and attended the Louisiana Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations by Governor Bobby Jindal.

In November 2011, James was elected as Louisiana State Representative for District 101. He also serves as a chairman of both the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee and chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. James also served as one of the Louisiana co-chairs for Kamala Harris' presidential election.

He received the Baton Rouge Business Report’s “Forty Under 40” award, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's “Top 40 Power Players Under 40” award, and other numerous awards thanks to his dedication and hard work.

For further information about Summer 2021 commencement, click here.

