A Free Concert and Vaccination Event at Back to School Bash St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES, LA - A free concert and vaccination event will take place on Tuesday, August 10 from 4:00 to 7 p.m. at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center. 3 institutions consist of St. Charles Parish, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, and St. Charles Parish Hospital has partnered together to host this event. The Bucktown All-Stars will have a role as the entertainer. An Ochsner Vaccine Van will also provide the Pfizer vaccine.

“We wanted to offer the community a fun event while also providing an opportunity for people to get vaccinated if they choose,” President Matthew Jewell told. “I am appreciative of United Healthcare Community Plan’s sponsorship of this event and their commitment to providing valuable resources to our community, and I look forward to seeing our residents at this event.”

“As variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge in our communities, it has never been more important for people to get vaccinated,” CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital, Keith Dacus explained. “By getting the vaccine, you will be protecting yourself and those around you, ultimately ending this pandemic.”

The concert will be held outside of the community center. Brews, beverages, and snowballs will be presented at the same place and can be enjoyed at no charge. Participants are recommended to bring their chairs or any kind of seating along. You are allowed to bring food and drinks from the outside. For the vaccination, people aged 12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine. Those who are willing to get vaccinated at the event with be contacted by Ochsner to get the second dose with the specified time.

