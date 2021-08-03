A Class for Learning about Cajun Cuisine

Pixabay

NEW ORLEANS, LA—Let's delve into another Louisiana's favorite meal in a Cajun Cooking Class organized by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. A curator-led tour will be presented in this hands-on class, giving an opportunity to learn about Cajun culture and cooking style. Also, you will get a chance to watch a demonstration about how to make appetizing dishes by SoFAB's Director of Culinary Programming Dee Lavigne. This lets the participants get a deep look at their historical and cultural roots while exchanging opinions.

This class will take place at Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana on August 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This class costs $75 per person, for Museum members will get $5 off. The ticket price includes enrollment, lunch, recipes, and a private tour guided by a curator. Beer and wine are not included.

There are 4 menus that will be presented in this class. First, we will learn how to cook Maque Choux with Tasso. The next menu is Cajun Gumbo with Dark Roux, Andouille and Chicken, served with Louisiana Long-Grain Rice. Then we move on to Cajun, the cane-syrup version of the classic dessert bananas foster. The final menu we will learn is Luzianne Iced Tea.

About The Chef:

A New Orleans hometowner. Chef Dee Lavigne was a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America. She has worked in the food and hospitality industry for a long time. She started Deelightful Cupcakes (now Deelightful Desserts) in 2016. Her career as a business owner began to take off after the Paul Mcllhenny Culinary Entrepreneurism Scholarship gave her an award, followed by winning local bakery competitions, and graduating from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Catapult fund. She has worked as Assistant Production Producer with WWL-TV4 and expects to open her first café. Besides that, she is also a full-time advocate for Special Needs and Inclusion for all people.

