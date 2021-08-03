Best Playgrounds in New Orleans

Anete Lusina/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is home to an abundance of amazing playgrounds. You may readily locate a variety of playgrounds of varying types and amenities across the city of New Orleans and its surrounding parishes. Take a look at some of the city's top playgrounds.

Best covered playgrounds

Covered playgrounds are essential in a city like New Orleans, which has both sunny and rainy days. So, Kids Konnection (Mandeville), Little Farms (River Ridge), Palmer Park (Uptown), and Wilson Street Playground (Metairie) are ideal for those who wanted to play outside but without worrying too much.

Best playgrounds for children with special needs

Children with special needs also have the same right to enjoy the playgrounds as typical children do. The Bonnabel Boat Launch (Metairie), Kids Konnection Koop Drive (Mandeville), East Bank Bridge Park (Destrehan), and Audubon Park (Walnut Street Playground at the front of the park near St. Charles Avenue, Uptown) have all been deemed to be safe for that children with special needs.

Best toddler-friendly playgrounds

Toddlers need a slightly different playground than older children. In New Orleans, you can choose Cleary Playground (Metairie), Danneel Playground (Uptown), Pontiff Playground (Metairie), and Mike Miley (Metairie); all of them have toddler-friendly features such as wide stairs and small slides.

Best playgrounds for active moms

Active moms usually looked for a playground suitable for them and their children. Audubon Park (Uptown), City Park (Mid-City), and Lafreniere Park (Metairie) are suitable for them since all of them offer ample walking and biking tracks, fields for group sports, along with fitness types of equipment.

Best Playgrounds with water features

New Orleans in the summer is a hot place, and children need a place to freshen their day. Lafreniere Park (Metairie), Ormond Park (Destrehan), East Lakefront Children's Park (Mandeville), and Heritage Park (Slidell) are having well-maintained splash pads to help kids beat the heat.

A playground is a thing that should have been available in every city, especially a city with a lot of tourists attraction spots like New Orleans.

