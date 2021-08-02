Check out the National World War II Museum's public programs

Igor Miske/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans National WWII Museum offers several ongoing and special events to the public throughout the year.

The following are five public programs at the museum to help deepen the understanding of the American experience in World War II.

1. Lectures and films

Although the war happened more than 70 years ago, leading historians continue to learn impactful information and new details each year. The upcoming Lunchbox Lectures, hour-long lectures delivered by local and national scholars, will be held on August 4 in the Hall of Democracy Auditorium for the first time since the museum's re-opening.

2. Conferences and symposia

The museum periodically gathers prominent historians and speakers from across the globe to share their knowledge and resources. The renowned International Conference on World War II on November 18-20 this year will have sessions exploring the Wannsee Conference, female WWII correspondents, WWII historical fiction, WWII espionage, and more.

3. Community engagement

The museum works with the community on several events, including distributing more than 50,000 scarves to veterans' centers, hospitals, and service organizations since 2006. The museum also collaborates with the New Orleans Public Library to create a portal to the most significant event of the 20th century.

4. Anniversaries and commemorations

Within the six years of war, there were milestones, victory, and defeat still remembered today. Each year, all veterans receive free admission on Veterans Day, and the museum commemorates Dr. Hal Baumgarten and the D-Day invasions of Normandy, France, on June 6.

5. Live Performances

Special guest performances hosted by the museum include Degenerate Music featuring Panorama Jazz Band and a children's opera Brundibar performed by local children in partnership with the New Orleans Opera Association.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.