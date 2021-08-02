Northlake-Mandeville 2021 Rotary Big Game Raffle

Benjamin Sharpe/Unsplash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA — The Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club’s 13th annual Big Game Rotary Raffle offers over 50 prizes.

One $20 ticket will give participants the chance to win in-demand LSU and Saints tickets, restaurant gift certificates, dinner theater tickets, jewelry, gift baskets and a ride in a World War II PT-17 Stearman airplane.

This event was created to help the charities and non-profit organizations that participate in Rotary Club support. All of the ticket sales will go to institutions in need, such as the Samaritan Center, the Children’s Advocacy Center/Hope House, the Chahta-Ima Reading Challenge Program, the Dictionary Project, the St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide, and Feeding the Needy.

Money from the Big Game Raffle will allow Rotary Clubs to support Rotary International, a non-political and non-religious organization aiming to provide humanitarian service and promote goodwill and peace locally and worldwide. Their projects include fighting diseases, promoting world peace, creating sustainable clean water sources in developing countries, supporting education and growing local economies.

Entries to Big Game Raffle will close on August 25 at 1 p.m. Prize drawing will be held on August 26 at the noon meeting of Metairie Rotary Club. Participants do not need to be present to win, and winners will be notified within 24 hours.

Tickets can be bought in three ways:

1. Online: Visit https://rafflecreator.com/pages/30553/2021-rotary-big-game-raffle.

2. By mail: Write a check payable to “Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club” and mail it to Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club PO Box 246 Mandeville, LA 70470.

3. Direct: Buy tickets in person from a member of participating Rotary Club.

