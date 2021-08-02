The 116th Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association Annual Seminar on August 4-6

Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association will hold its 116th annual seminar at the Westin Canal Place in New Orleans on August 4-6. The speaker list and presentations will feature senior leaders in the industry, politics, and the association's federal partners.

According to the latest agenda draft, the series of events will begin with a golf tournament at Lakewood Golf Club, 801 General DeGaulle Dr., New Orleans at 8 a.m. on August 4. Participants can enjoy a round of golf with plenty of food and drinks on the course before the registration desk opens at 2 p.m. The welcome reception will be held in the evening at Riverbend Ballroom.

On August 5, the board chair of GICA Mary McCarthy and the president of GICA Jim Stark will officially welcome the guests. The seminar this year also serves as a farewell to President Stark who will retire after 11 years in leadership and be succeeded by Paul Dittman.

Topics on the first day will include Washington’s perspective of infrastructure funding and regulatory outlook, coastal and marine operators pipeline industry initiative briefing, cold stunning event in the Laguna Madre review, and more. Spouses will also have an opportunity to gather for an outing at the New Orleans School of Cooking.

On the last day, August 6, there will be presentations on Brazos River floodgates, women in the industry update, and GIWW towboat operator's panel. The event will end at noon with an open session and catch-up time.

Participants can register online with Eventbrite or by mail through downloading and completing this form. Ticket price is $400 for regular attendees, $200 for government employees, and $50 for a maritime student. There is no additional charge for spouses.

