President Hotard attends ceremony for the Construction of Levee Project

Sandy Millar/Unsplash

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA - Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and Council attended the ceremony for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection System on Monday, July 26, 2021. Governor Edwards and other federal, state, and local officials also attended the ceremony.

The project’s goal is to build a 100-year risk-reduction system that will extend from the Bonnet Carre spillway to Garyville. Approximately 7,000 homes were affected by the storm surge during Hurricane Isaac, and the interstate was submerged for several days, slowing emergency response throughout the region. Over 60,000 people have little to no hurricane risk reduction in place to the three parish study areas. Furthermore, I-10, the primary evacuation route for the New Orleans metropolitan area, cuts through the study area. The project will also implement localized risk-reduction measures in St. James Parish. Mitigation will be used to compensate for unavoidable environmental impacts.

The project had an estimated total cost of $760 million, located in Southeast Louisiana on the Mississippi River's east bank in the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James. Spanning 18.5 miles, with 17.5 miles of levees, this project includes one mile of T-wall, drainage structures, pump stations, and several non-structural protection measures forming an integrated protection system.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for much-needed flood protection in St. John the Baptist Parish,” said Parish President Hotard. “Construction of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee project is a critical step forward in protecting thousands of residents and businesses from coastal flooding and ensuring a more resilient community for many generations to come.”

For detailed information about the project visit https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Projects/BBA-2018/West-Shore-Lake-Pontchartrain/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.