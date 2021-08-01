Louisiana COVID-19 Task Force's Dr. David Janz testified before Congressional Committee

Piron Guillaume/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - US Senate Committee invited Dr. David Janz, the Director of Medical Critical Care Services at University Medical Care gave his testimony in a congressional hearing on July 27, entitled “The Path Forward: Building on Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Committee leadership on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions stated their interest in Dr. Janz and his colleagues' response to the COVID-19 and lessons learned that would help U.S. preparations for future public health emergencies.

As a pulmonologist and critical care physician, Dr. Janz has led the Medical Intensive Care Unit since 2018. He played a significant role in guiding care and exploring treatment plans for the hospital's most critically ill COVID-19 patients. As a member of the Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Critical Care Response Task Force, Janz also assists ICUs around the state in the organization during the pandemic.

“I am honored to add a New Orleans voice to the important discussion regarding lessons learned in a community that was hit hard early on by the pandemic, and what we continue to learn in treating patients, especially as this latest surge takes hold,” said Dr. Janz.

“We have already applied valuable lessons in treating patients effectively as well as in caring for the caregivers. And now we have perhaps the most valuable lesson, that is the importance the vaccine plays in caring for ourselves and our community.”

Dr. Janz has been recognized for his outstanding teaching and patient care, as well as several academic, professional, and research appointments. University Medical Center New Orleans awarded him as Best Physician Educator and LSU School of Medicine named him Subspecialty Faculty of the Year in 2019.

Record of the hearing can be found at the following link https://www.help.senate.gov/hearings/the-path-forward-building-on-lessons-learned-from-the-covid-19-pandemic

