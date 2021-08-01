Tulane's Nora Lustig is selected as president-elect of economic inequality group

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Samuel Z. Stone Professor of Latin American Economics at Tulane University, Nora Lustig, has been appointed president-elect of the Society for the Study of Economic Inequality (ECINEQ). After finishing her two-year term as president-elect, Lustig will serve as the first woman president in 2023.

“It’s a great honor to be the first woman elected president of ECINEQ, and I want to thank the membership for their show of recognition and trust,” said Lustig, the founding director of the Commitment to Equity Institute at Tulane University.

Nora Lustig is actively involved in various economic organizations. She is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, the Center of Global Development, and the Inter-American Dialogue. She is also a founding member and President Emeritus of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association and was a co-director of Attacking Poverty, the World Bank’s World Development Report 2000.

She specializes in economic development, inequality, and social policies with a focus on South America. Her recent publication is a guide to assessing the impact of taxation and social spending on inequality and poverty in developing countries.

ECINEQ is a non-profit association supporting the study in the field of economics of inequality. Since its conception in 2005, the ECINEQ has provided an international forum for all dedicated researchers from more than 70 countries.

ECINEQ holds an international conference every two years, publishes a working paper series on the subject of interest, and sponsored the creation of the Journal of Economic Inequality.

It aims in bringing together different perspectives, and improving collaboration between researchers and policymakers in understanding economic inequality and its measurement.

