Afro Soca Love's event celebrates the black community of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Afro Soca Love comes back to New Orleans on August 21. The annual event celebrates and supports black-owned businesses from the community.

The event will take place at Central BBQ where visitors can take part in its marketplace and an afterparty. Afro Soca Love is a collective work with a mission to strengthen the relationship between Africa and its diaspora through art, creativity, and community. Afro Soca Love also has an extension, ASL Supply, a brand that aims to grow commerce surrounding the community.

The event features locally and globally renowned black-owned businesses, food vendors with various options, live DJs, entertainment, and giveaways. A bigger photo booth will be available this year, so make sure to come in your best attire!

Afro Soca Love marketplace is available for all ages. The admission fee is $10 for a ticket at the appointed entrance time. Children of 16 years old age and under can attend the event for free.

Meanwhile, the after-party will be held from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the same venue as the marketplace, but only suitable for adults 21 years old and above. Featuring live performances and DJs from around the world, the after-party invites you to bring your dancing shoes and masks. However, no vendor will be available during the afterparty. Only standing room is available.

Adhering to the COVID-19 health protocols, Afro Soca Love requires visitors to take temperature checks upon entrance and use the complimentary gloves and masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided in the area, and food and drink zones will be placed outside with 6-feet distances.

Currently, Afro Soca Love is accepting applications. If you are a black business owner, come and join as a vendor by visiting https://afrosocalove.typeform.com/to/XbaqC44B. The vendor fee ranges between $150-$250, and each business is required to have a license and insurance to apply. Afro Soca Love does not accept vendors who serve alcohol or/and cannabis-infused products.

If you are not a business owner, you can still support the event as a volunteer by applying here: https://afrosocalove.typeform.com/to/wf7f9JQG.

Visitors can purchase their ticket here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afro-soca-love-new-orleans-black-owned-marketplace-afterparty-tickets-157307303379?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

For the latest update of Afro Soca Love, stay tuned to Afro Soca Love Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/afrosocalove/.

