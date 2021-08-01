Taste Three Cocktails native to New Orleans

The Sazerac House/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans has an array of cocktails to accompany your evenings in the Crescent City. Shaken or stirred, then savored and served, whichever one you like, the concoctions are available at bars all over the town. Let’s raise a glass to the city’s rich past and toast to the future of the city. Here are some famous cocktails native to New Orleans that you can enjoy tonight.

1. The Hurricane

When you visit the French Quarter, one of the most well-known cocktails in the area is the sweet red Hurricane, with a big cherry and an orange slice. The drink was concocted by Pat O’Brien’s bar during World War II. At that time, whiskey was difficult to get a hold of, so they created a drink with rum. The name originated from the glass it is served in, which reminds you of a hurricane lamp.

You can find this drink not only at Pat O’Brien’s bar but also elsewhere around the city. Additionally, you can try a glass of frozen Hurricane at drive-thru daiquiri stands or in the French Market.

2. Pimm’s Cup

Pimm’s Cup was created by a London barkeep named James Pimm in the 1840s. Around the 1940s, the owner of the French Quarter’s Napoleon House took a bottle of Pimm’s No. 1 creation and added a little New Orleans twist with lemonade, Seven-Up, and a cucumber garnish.

Today, the drink is a staple of hot summers in New Orleans. It is rather low in alcohol and lighter than others since it is a gin-based cocktail. It is still as popular in England as it is in New Orleans. Get a glass of Pimm's Cup at your local pub or restaurant this summer.

3. Sazerac

Perhaps Sazerac is the most well-known one, with a history dating back to 1838, when the apothecary Antoine Peychaud invented the drink in his shop. Stories say it was first served after hours in a coquetier, the word that some believed morphed into "cocktail". The drink’s name came from Peychaud’s favorite French brandy, Sazerac-de-Forge et fils.

In 2019, The Sazerac House opened. It is dedicated to the cocktail of the same name. You can find Sazerac House on the corner of Canal and Magazine St. Here, you can learn the methods of the whiskey distillery, taste some bitters, or make the Sazerac yourself.

Today, this drink is still available at the Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt Hotel, where it has been served since 1938. You can also try making your own Sazerac at home by following this recipe. But, if you find it too complicated, perhaps a visit to the bar would be the best choice.

