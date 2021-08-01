Uncover the history of New Orleans through John Clemmer's Exhibition: A Legacy in Art

John Clemmer Legacy Art Banner hnoc.org

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The Historic New Orleans Collection, or THNOC, presents a new exhibition of John Clemmer: "A Legacy in Art" debuting on the Centennial of his birth that includes sixty-two of the artist’s works, such as paintings, drawings, prints, and sculpture. Meanwhile, companion exhibitions presenting seventy-six artists that Clemmer knew throughout his protracted career embody artists related to the humanities and Crafts Club, the Orleans Gallery, Tulane University, and the city itself. This can be a wide-reaching exhibition and covers a lot of the history of art within the city of New Orleans throughout seventy-five years of Clemmer’s career (from 1939 to 2014).

John Clemmer was born in Acadiana on July 22, 1921, is a New Orleans artist who has served and contributed to his field for more than seven decades. He studied in the French Quarter at the Arts and Crafts Club’s School of Art and was the only artist to have been a student, teacher, and director of the Club and its school. He was a lecturer at Tulane University's School of Architecture and then chaired the Newcomb Art Department.

The exhibition "A Legacy in Art" is accompanied by a companion book of the same title, curated by John Ed Bradley and essays by Judith H. Bonner, this book is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of Clemmer's career during his extraordinary service and dedication to the arts industry.

The opening reception for the exhibition and catalog will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 6-8 p.m at The Historic New Orleans Collection, located at 520 Royal Street.

Founded in 1966 through the estates of General L. Kemper Williams and Mrs. Leila Moore Williams, The Historic New Orleans Collection is a museum, research center, and publisher dedicated to preserving the history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South.

