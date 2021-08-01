Grab a bowl of your favorite ramen at these top three ramen places in New Orleans

Photo by Cats Coming from Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Ramen is one of the notable dishes from Japan. Essentially, it is a Japanese adaption of Chinese wheat noodles. Made of wheat flour, salt and water, ramen has now become a worldwide phenomenon as it is nutritious, tasty and economical. Grab your bowl of ramen from one of these top three ramen places in New Orleans!

1. Nomiya

Nomiya is located near the corner of Magazine & General Pershing Street. They believe in bridging the gap between New Orleans cuisine and the spirit of Japanese artistry. The name “Nomiya” has multiple meanings. To the owners, Nomiya means New Orleans ramen bar - "N.O." stands for New Orleans, mi means ramen in Vietnamese and simply, bar.

Nomiya serves three ramen flavors with extra toppings as you like. They also serve pork buns, edamame and mochi. Nomiya is open from Tuesday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently, they only serve walk-in, but they are planning to extend the service to take-out and delivery in the future.

2. Union Ramen New Orleans

Union Ramen was founded by Chef Nate and his friends. After a trip to Japan to learn about the various styles of ramen, and hosting several pop-ups, he was finally able to craft his style of ramen.

Union Ramen focuses on Tori (poultry-based) and Miso (plant-based) ramen broth with several options of beef and vegetables. Other than ramen, Union Ramen also serves salad and other variants of the menu that you can check here https://www.unionramen.com/menus.

They are located at 1837 Magazine Street Suite B and they are open from Monday to Saturday.

3. Royal Sushi & Ramen

Just like the name, Royal Sushi & Ramen serves various types of sushi and ramen to sate your hunger for Japanese food. They also serve many types of Japanese appetizers, entrees, salad, soup, hibachi fried rice, lunch bento box and many more.

Located at 1913 Royal Street, they are open every day of the week! With operational hours from 12 to 9 p.m. on Monday to Thursday, and from 12 to 10 p.m. on Friday to Sunday. Currently, they are open for dine-in only.

