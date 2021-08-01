Heart N Hands hosts virtual 5K run/walk in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – An annual virtual run/walk and fundraising will be hosted by Heart N Hands for three days. The event will take place on Friday, September 17, 2021, until Sunday, September 19, 2021.

It is a collaboration between Heart N Hand and New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition. This event is a celebration of the organization's anniversary, as well as raising funds to carry on some programs such as heart health and heart disease prevention programs, and also other fitness programs.

“Running for the HEART” Virtual 5K is about being attentive to your heart and remain fit during this hard time. The aim is to keep heart-healthy habits to fight heart disease, the no. 1 killer of women. All of us can come together as a group to get our hearts pumping either by running or walking. They welcome participants from any fitness level.

Participants are encouraged to use the safe streets along with Bayou St. John. The registration fee is $25, tax excluded. Participants can choose to run/walk in-person or virtually. All 5K participants will acquire merchandise such as an official 5K T-Shirt, signature water bottle, race bib, and gifts/prizes for finishers.

Register for the 3-day virtual and/or in-person 5K (3.1 Miles), complete the 5K run/walk (3.1 Miles), then post the pictures, videos, and stories. Don't forget to tag #heartnhands and celebrate your accomplishment!

For in-person 5K on Bayou St. John, registration starts at 8.30 a.m. as the 5K begins at 9.45 a.m., rain or shine. Practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 and wear your masks. Sanitation and hydration stations are provided.

For virtual 3-day 5K, register now at here

