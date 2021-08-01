New Orleans-based tax preparer pleads guilty to second tax fraud scheme

Tara Winstead/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States, and it is her second case.

According to the documents, Brittany Patterson of Jefferson Parish and other unmentioned suspects conspired to file false tax returns for Pelicans Income Tax and Payroll Services clients, a business located in southern Louisiana. During the filing process, Patterson and other conspirators prepared client returns and informed false income to generate bigger tax refunds.

In this case, Patterson and her co-conspirators also claimed a false dependent without the client's knowledge. The acts done by the conspirators have caused a tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service of more than $550,000.

This conviction isn't Patterson's first regarding false returns for clients. Previously, on November 14, 2019, Patterson pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to defraud the United States for filing false returns for clients of another tax preparation business named Crown Tax Service LLC. She will be sentenced on August 5 for her first case, which will incriminate her current conviction.

For her latest case, Patterson will be sentenced on January 5, 2022. If she is proven guilty, the judges will give her a maximum sentence of five years in prison while also facing a period of supervised release and restitution and monetary penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentence towards Patterson. The consideration will be based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors because of the other convictions on her name, which can extend her time in jail.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is also investigating this case because Patterson failed to report for tax payment.

