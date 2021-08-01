Get ready for football season with St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Are you ready to greet The Saints 2021 Football Season yet? Join St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce in the Fan Up Pep Rally Luncheon, brought to you by the Silver Slipper. Earn a chance to win season tickets to watch the New Orleans Saints’ 2021-22 season!

This event takes place at The Sadie Jane, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell, on August 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fan Up Pep Rally Luncheon features Mike Detillier as the key speaker. You might know Detillier is the editor and publisher of Mike Detillier’s NFL Draft Report. His experience ranges from the college and pro football analyst for New Orleans’ WWL 870-AM Radio, to sports columnist for various media (both online and print). Frequently, he becomes a guest on radio and television programs in the US. He is named as “Best Unknown Sports Voice” in America 2006 by Sports Illustrated.

The admission fee is $40 for the members of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, while the general admission fee is $50. Are you interested in becoming a member? Sign up here.

Sponsorships are also available. With $800, reserve a premium table for 8 people. It includes 8 raffle tickets to earn the chance to win Saints’ Seasons 2021-22 tickets. You will also gain entry for the next Fan Up Pep Rally at The Harbor Center on August 26.

Click here to purchase your ticket today.

For further information regarding the event, contact Megan Haggerty through email at megan@sttammanychamber.org or give a call at (985) 273-3007.

