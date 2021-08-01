Why New Orleans is a kid-friendly city

Katherine Hanlon/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans is a city full of culture. It is famous for its jazz music, festivals like Mardi Gras, nightlife on Bourbon Street, and others. But New Orleans also has lots of other things, like parks, museums, and great cuisines. So if you're worried about not having anything to do for your kids in New Orleans, don't be.

Here are some reasons New Orleans is a great destination for families with kids:

1. There are lots of fun activities for children to do in New Orleans. For a summer guide in the city, click here.

2. New Orleans is known for having tons of cultures, which is why the city is called 'the melting pot'. There are lots of museums here, including The Louisiana Children's Museum, which features food, music, and interactive exhibits for both kids and adults.

3. Many attractions around New Orleans will only take a 1 to 2-hour drive. While staying at a hotel in the Big Easy, you can go on a day trip to a beach, cajun fete, or a swamp tour.

4. The neighborhoods in New Orleans are very diverse and have various dining spots, architecture, and local favorites.

5. With a little preparation, outdoor adventures in New Orleans would be fun. You can explore the Audubon Zoo, which is one of the top zoos in the country. Other options, like Lafitte Trail or Barataria Preserve, would require you to prepare bug spray and water.

6. Festivals like Crawfish Fest, Seafood Fest, Jazz Fest, Alligator Festival, and so much more are available in New Orleans. It's one of the best ways to eat, dance, and party in New Orleans.

7. New Orleans are friendly by nature and will recommend you the best places to visit whether you ask or not, because they just can't resist.

8. Finally, the food here is great. You can have beignets, crawfish, sno-balls, creole, and so much more options for you to choose from.

