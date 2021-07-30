New Orleans, LA

Learn About The History of Audubon Nature Institute

Ashley Lideau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZL5Q_0bCejlV400

NEW ORLEANS - Audubon Nature Institute has its foundation in the history of Audubon Park and Audubon Zoological Gardens. Along the way, Audubon grew into a representative for economic leadership, conservation, and environmental education. The Zoo's rise in the 1970s is supported by public and private acceptance. This success motivated future projects.

Woldenberg Riverfront Park was created in 1989, giving the city direct access to the downtown Mississippi riverfront and providing a beautiful ambiance for Audubon Aquarium of the Americas (1990), where visitors explore fascinating aquatic environments. A sanctuary debuted in 1993 as a place where threatened animals live and breed. A year later, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center joined the family. Entergy Giant Screen Theater opened in 1995, applying the most advanced motion picture technology. In 1996, the Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species opened to develop assisted reproduction techniques to breed disappearing species. In the same year, Audubon Wilderness Park began operating as an educational resource for life science study. In 2008, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium became the first major attraction to open in post-Katrina New Orleans.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 demonstrated Audubon's qualification for agile response to another disaster. Working with state and federal agencies, Audubon created a sea turtle triage facility, setting protocol and focusing expertise and resources on caring for several turtles injured in the spill.

Logo for Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife, founded by Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global. In 2012, both of them created a new program for breeding disappearing Zoo animals. Another new program included Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries, dedicated to the conservation of US fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2013, implementation began after years of careful planning to rebuild Audubon Louisiana Nature Center after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

Audubon Nature Institute is committed to “Celebrating the Wonders of Nature”. Each member of the Audubon family is essential to the collection. The success is measured by visitor attendance, the births of disappearing wildlife, and the substantial economic impact on the community.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f22fe18a22d7bb51220b7ce42468ff3a.blob

Bayou baby in the Big Easy!

New Orleans, LA
215 followers
Loading

More from Ashley Lideau

New Orleans, LA

Join a Haunted History Tour in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA—Listen to the legend of well-known hauntings from a local guide, uncover the dreary side of New Orleans, and pay a visit to the eeriest locations in French Quarter hotspots for historical videographers and paranormal investigators. At the end of the two-hour tour, witness the Vieux Carré in dreadful light.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top 10 Activities that New Orleans offers in August

NEW ORLEANS, LA - There are a lot of activities that the City of New Orleans offers this August. Here are some recommended things to do. Take part in dining deals starting this July in New Orleans with COOLinary. Content yourself with two-course lunch, three-course dinner, or brunch deals from July 14 to September 5, 2021. A list of the restaurants that take part in these deals can be seen here.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Understanding the History of New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans City Park has offered access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents and tourists for more than 170 years. The New Orleans Botanical Garden, Couturie Forest and Arboretum, the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, and the largest grove of 800 years old live oaks have been a part of this park.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans World War II Museum Presents the "140 Days to Hiroshima" Webinar

NEW ORLEANS, LA--The National World War II Museum of New Orleans has announced that it will hold a webinar about the bombing of Hiroshima. The webinar is themed 140 Days to Hiroshima: The Story of Japan's Last Chance to Avert Armageddon, based on a book by David Dean Barrett.Read full story
Lafayette, LA

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Summer 2021 Commencement

LAFAYETTE, LA - The Summer 2021 Commencement Ceremony for undergraduate, master, and doctoral degrees of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be held on Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cajundome.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

A Class for Learning about Cajun Cuisine

NEW ORLEANS, LA—Let's delve into another Louisiana's favorite meal in a Cajun Cooking Class organized by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. A curator-led tour will be presented in this hands-on class, giving an opportunity to learn about Cajun culture and cooking style. Also, you will get a chance to watch a demonstration about how to make appetizing dishes by SoFAB's Director of Culinary Programming Dee Lavigne. This lets the participants get a deep look at their historical and cultural roots while exchanging opinions.Read full story
Saint Charles Parish, LA

A Free Concert and Vaccination Event at Back to School Bash St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES, LA - A free concert and vaccination event will take place on Tuesday, August 10 from 4:00 to 7 p.m. at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center. 3 institutions consist of St. Charles Parish, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, and St. Charles Parish Hospital has partnered together to host this event. The Bucktown All-Stars will have a role as the entertainer. An Ochsner Vaccine Van will also provide the Pfizer vaccine.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The 116th Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association Annual Seminar on August 4-6

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association will hold its 116th annual seminar at the Westin Canal Place in New Orleans on August 4-6. The speaker list and presentations will feature senior leaders in the industry, politics, and the association's federal partners.Read full story
Mandeville, LA

Northlake-Mandeville 2021 Rotary Big Game Raffle

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA — The Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club’s 13th annual Big Game Rotary Raffle offers over 50 prizes. One $20 ticket will give participants the chance to win in-demand LSU and Saints tickets, restaurant gift certificates, dinner theater tickets, jewelry, gift baskets and a ride in a World War II PT-17 Stearman airplane.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Check out the National World War II Museum's public programs

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans National WWII Museumoffers several ongoing and special events to the public throughout the year. The following are five public programs at the museum to help deepen the understanding of the American experience in World War II.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Best Playgrounds in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is home to an abundance of amazing playgrounds. You may readily locate a variety of playgrounds of varying types and amenities across the city of New Orleans and its surrounding parishes. Take a look at some of the city's top playgrounds.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Get ready for football season with St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Are you ready to greet The Saints 2021 Football Season yet? Join St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce in the Fan Up Pep Rally Luncheon, brought to you by the Silver Slipper. Earn a chance to win season tickets to watch the New Orleans Saints’ 2021-22 season!Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Heart N Hands hosts virtual 5K run/walk in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – An annual virtual run/walk and fundraising will be hosted by Heart N Hands for three days. The event will take place on Friday, September 17, 2021, until Sunday, September 19, 2021.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Grab a bowl of your favorite ramen at these top three ramen places in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Ramen is one of the notable dishes from Japan. Essentially, it is a Japanese adaption of Chinese wheat noodles. Made of wheat flour, salt and water, ramen has now become a worldwide phenomenon as it is nutritious, tasty and economical. Grab your bowl of ramen from one of these top three ramen places in New Orleans!Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Uncover the history of New Orleans through John Clemmer's Exhibition: A Legacy in Art

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The Historic New Orleans Collection, or THNOC, presents a new exhibition of John Clemmer: "A Legacy in Art" debuting on the Centennial of his birth that includes sixty-two of the artist’s works, such as paintings, drawings, prints, and sculpture. Meanwhile, companion exhibitions presenting seventy-six artists that Clemmer knew throughout his protracted career embody artists related to the humanities and Crafts Club, the Orleans Gallery, Tulane University, and the city itself. This can be a wide-reaching exhibition and covers a lot of the history of art within the city of New Orleans throughout seventy-five years of Clemmer’s career (from 1939 to 2014).Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Taste Three Cocktails native to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans has an array of cocktails to accompany your evenings in the Crescent City. Shaken or stirred, then savored and served, whichever one you like, the concoctions are available at bars all over the town. Let’s raise a glass to the city’s rich past and toast to the future of the city. Here are some famous cocktails native to New Orleans that you can enjoy tonight.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Tulane's Nora Lustig is selected as president-elect of economic inequality group

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Samuel Z. Stone Professor of Latin American Economics at Tulane University, Nora Lustig, has been appointed president-elect of the Society for the Study of Economic Inequality (ECINEQ). After finishing her two-year term as president-elect, Lustig will serve as the first woman president in 2023.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Afro Soca Love's event celebrates the black community of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Afro Soca Love comes back to New Orleans on August 21. The annual event celebrates and supports black-owned businesses from the community. The event will take place at Central BBQ where visitors can take part in its marketplace and an afterparty. Afro Soca Love is a collective work with a mission to strengthen the relationship between Africa and its diaspora through art, creativity, and community. Afro Soca Love also has an extension, ASL Supply, a brand that aims to grow commerce surrounding the community.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

President Hotard attends ceremony for the Construction of Levee Project

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA - Parish President Jaclyn Hotard and Council attended the ceremony for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Protection System on Monday, July 26, 2021. Governor Edwards and other federal, state, and local officials also attended the ceremony.Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana COVID-19 Task Force's Dr. David Janz testified before Congressional Committee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - US Senate Committee invited Dr. David Janz, the Director of Medical Critical Care Services at University Medical Care gave his testimony in a congressional hearing on July 27, entitled “The Path Forward: Building on Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic."Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy