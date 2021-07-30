NEW ORLEANS - Audubon Nature Institute has its foundation in the history of Audubon Park and Audubon Zoological Gardens. Along the way, Audubon grew into a representative for economic leadership, conservation, and environmental education. The Zoo's rise in the 1970s is supported by public and private acceptance. This success motivated future projects.

Woldenberg Riverfront Park was created in 1989, giving the city direct access to the downtown Mississippi riverfront and providing a beautiful ambiance for Audubon Aquarium of the Americas (1990), where visitors explore fascinating aquatic environments. A sanctuary debuted in 1993 as a place where threatened animals live and breed. A year later, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center joined the family. Entergy Giant Screen Theater opened in 1995, applying the most advanced motion picture technology. In 1996, the Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species opened to develop assisted reproduction techniques to breed disappearing species. In the same year, Audubon Wilderness Park began operating as an educational resource for life science study. In 2008, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium became the first major attraction to open in post-Katrina New Orleans.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 demonstrated Audubon's qualification for agile response to another disaster. Working with state and federal agencies, Audubon created a sea turtle triage facility, setting protocol and focusing expertise and resources on caring for several turtles injured in the spill.

Logo for Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife, founded by Audubon Nature Institute and San Diego Zoo Global. In 2012, both of them created a new program for breeding disappearing Zoo animals. Another new program included Gulf United for Lasting Fisheries, dedicated to the conservation of US fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2013, implementation began after years of careful planning to rebuild Audubon Louisiana Nature Center after being destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

Audubon Nature Institute is committed to “Celebrating the Wonders of Nature”. Each member of the Audubon family is essential to the collection. The success is measured by visitor attendance, the births of disappearing wildlife, and the substantial economic impact on the community.

