500 Blue Bikes are returning to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined The Greater New Orleans Foundation President and CEO, Andy Kopplin, to announce the return of Louisiana’s first bike share program to New Orleans on July 28. This program will prepare 500 pedal-assist e-bikes to be ready for a ride by September 1.

The re-launch of this program is due to the partnership with Blue Krewe, a local non-profit organization that leads the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana programs. Previously, the bike-share program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is ready to return, with the support of Mayor Cantrell and other partners.

Andy Kopplin, another Treasurer of the Blue Krewe board, mentioned that it has been thrilling for The Greater New Orleans Foundation to work with Mayor Cantrell and our partners to aim the new non-profit structure. He also added that this provides critical seed capital and fiscal sponsorship to get Blue Krewe off the ground.

The launch of Blue Bikes is a major accomplishment to improve equity connectivity, safety, and efficiency in transportation networks, according to Mayor Cantrell. She also added,” Bikeshare is a critical component of our transportation system; people rely on it to get to work, and we are excited that 500 bikes will be back on the streets soon.“

Blue Bikes was first launched in 2017. Until spring 2020, residents and visitors of New Orleans considered Blue Bikes an asset, as it offers an alternative, healthy, environment-friendly, and accessible means of transportation.

Blue Bikes 2.0 will cover the areas of Lower Garden District, Central City, the French Quarter, the Central Business District, the Bywater, the 7th ward, the Marigny Treme, Mid-City, and the lower section of City Park. These areas are identified as the city’s Bicycle Equity Index, which primarily consists of lower-income and communities of color where the car ownership rate is low.

To ride Blue Bikes, residents and visitors can download the Blue Bikes Nola app. They can choose to ride through the $0.15-per-minute Pay-As-You-Go or a $25 monthly membership. Additionally, New Orleans residents who hold the Medicaid or Louisiana Purchase (S/NAP) will have access to a cheaper plan of $4 per month.

Learn more about the pricing and the system area of Blue Bikes at BlueBikesNola.com.

