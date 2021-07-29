Covington White Linen for Public Art Returns in August

Dương Nhân/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Get ready to celebrate the end of summer with Covington White Linen for Public Art, a soirée in downtown Covington presented by the Covington Business Association.

This event will take place in Covington’s Cultural Arts District on Saturday, August 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Walk down Boston Street from Lee Lane to Columbia, which will be closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrians are welcome to shop from the businesses down to the street, stroll around the area, and grab their favorite snacks and drinks from many local vendors. Live music performances, art demonstrations, and special attractions will also be available in the local galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars.

Covington White Linen for Public Art is a community-driven Arts event to promote the wide array of businesses in Covington. After its creation in 2015, Covington White Linen for Public Art has become one of the most popular and well-attended affairs in the Northshore. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event is finally back again.

Check out various artists, restaurants, shops, and more that come together in the name of public art. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Public Art of Covington Fund, which will result in the placement of various art around Downtown Covington for everyone to enjoy. Most businesses have agreed to donate 10% of their sales towards the fund, which is administered by the non-profit Northshore Community Foundation.

Just like the name, don’t forget to wear your favorite white summer outfit. Parking is free and you can also find plenty of space along the streets surrounding the area.

