Loyola University New Orleans to present Integritas Vitae Award to local philanthropist

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Loyola University New Orleans will present one of its highest honors to Lynn Coatney, a retired special education teacher at Loyola University, a local philanthropist, and a committed volunteer. Coatney has made a significant impact on numerous Loyola students’ lives.

The honor will be presented on Friday, August 13, during the event of Havana in The Garden District: A Night for Loyola, featuring Cuban musicians and jazz greats led by the award-winning actor Andy Garcia.

“Lynn Coatney is a voice for the vulnerable. She uses her strengths and talents to improve the well-being of others, particularly those who have special needs or are marginalized in some way,” noted Tania Tetlow, the President of Loyola University New Orleans.

Loyola University New Orleans’ Integritas Vitae Award is awarded every year to individuals who have lived “a life of integrity”. A resident of New Orleans, Ms. Coatney, became involved with Loyola when her daughter enrolled in the university. She was originally a student from another university but decided to transfer after an injury that left her with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Laura found Loyola as “incredibly accepting and willing to accommodate”.

Coatney started her journey with Loyola by becoming a volunteer at the Visiting Committee for the College of Arts and Sciences. Currently, Coatney serves on the Board of Trustees. With her husband, Mike, she has given tremendous support for various projects at Loyola.

In 2018, when the university started the design of its Pan-American Life Student Success Center, Coatney strongly advocated their commitment to build accommodations and technology for disabled students. Thanks to her contributions, Loyola is now able to provide an array of accessibility services and technology.

Coatney and her husband founded the Mike and Lynn Coatney Family Foundation that supports several nonprofit organizations specializing in education and women’s health. They also have benefitted the Louisiana SPCA, Ochsner Medical Center’s Pediatric Department, and many more. In 2011, Coatney received St. Martin’s Episcopal School’s Dorothy Porter Service Award, in gratitude for her service to the community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.