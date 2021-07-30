Get Free Backpack and School Supplies from D.A.D Project at St. Tammany Parish

Pixabay/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Get a backpack and school supplies for free at the D.A.D Project Back to School Event. Join this collaborative event on August 7, from 10 am to 12 PM, while supplies last.

The D.A.D Project Back to School Event is a collaboration between the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Slidell Youth Football Association (SYFA), and the Art Box Slidell. It takes place at 3158 Terrace Ave, Slidell. The aim of the event is to support children and young leaders of St. Tammany by providing them with a fun event to celebrate the start of a new school year.

Children will do various activities throughout the event. The St. Tammany Parish Deputy Association will be handing out snowballs, while the Art Box will be sponsoring an art activity booth. Not to forget, the tinker elves will be bringing out the "Sling Shot". The first 100 participants will also receive backpacks and school supplies that will help them in the upcoming school year.

Register your child or any younglings you know here. Supplies are limited, so register today!

The D.A.D Project is a non-profit organization that aims to empower communities. Their mission is to build the next generation of leaders with the engagement of fathers or male figures in education and the community. They offer safe spaces and extensive programs to give fathers the opportunity to grow and learn the skills to support their children’s development. Their programs vary from workshops, training, and events designed for fathers, uncles, and other male role models.

For more information regarding future events or sponsorship opportunities of the D.A.D Project, contact Donald Williams at donaldwilliams3@dadproject.org or (985) 774-4312.

